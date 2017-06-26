SHANGHAI, June 27 China has accused Indian
border guards of crossing into its territory from the state of
Sikkim on India's northeastern border with Tibet, state news
agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
Geng Shuang, a spokesman with China's foreign ministry, said
Indian guards "obstructed normal activities" by Chinese forces
on the border and called on India to withdraw immediately,
Xinhua said.
He urged India to respect China's territorial integrity and
the border treaties signed by the two countries, and said China
had already suspended official pilgrimages at the Nathu La Pass,
which lies on the frontier between Sikkim state and Tibet.
Nathu La connects India to Hindu and Buddhist sites in the
region and was the site of a fierce border clash between Chinese
and Indian troops in 1967.
Relations between China and India have long been frosty as a
result of long-term territorial disputes, as well as Beijing's
support of Pakistan, and Indian leaders declined to attend
China's "Belt and Road" summit aimed at boosting regional
economic and political ties last month.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait)