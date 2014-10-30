BEIJING Oct 30 China's defence ministry on
Thursday expressed concern over reports that India plans to
build 54 new border posts along their disputed border, long a
source of tension between the two giant neighbours.
China defeated India in a brief war in 1962 and the border
has remained unresolved since, despite 17 rounds of talks. The
two armies cannot even agree on the location of the Line of
Actual Control, the ceasefire line following the 1962 fighting,
leading to face-offs between border patrols.
In September, India eased curbs on building roads and
military facilities within 100 km (62 miles) of the contested
border in its remote northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, so
as to speed construction of 6,000 km (3,730 miles) of roads.
The move came as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India,
in an effort to defuse the deep distrust between both countries,
despite growing trade and business ties.
Chinese defence ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said Beijing
had noticed Indian media reports that the South Asian nation
planned to build 54 new border posts in Arunachal Pradesh, which
China refers to as South Tibet.
"There is a dispute about the eastern part of the
China-India border," Yang told a monthly news briefing.
"We hope that the Indian side can work hard to maintain the
peace and tranquillity of the border region, and not take any
steps to complicate the situation," he added.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)