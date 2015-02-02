NEW DELHI Feb 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
will visit China before his first anniversary in government on
May 26, the foreign ministry said on Monday, in the latest
symbolic move by the nationalist leader to cement India's ties
with the world's major powers.
The announcement came a week after Modi received U.S.
President Barack Obama in New Delhi, promising closer
cooperation to maintain free navigation in the South China Sea,
deeper defence ties including work on aircraft carrier
technology and more civil nuclear collaboration.
China had agreed that the visit would be before the end of
May, India's foreign ministry spokesman said, but the final date
has yet to be set.
"We want the visit to happen in the first year of the
government," spokesman Syed Akbaruddin said.
While Modi is keen to work more closely with Washington than
his predecessors, he also wants to build strong relations with
other powers including China, with whom India shares $66 billion
in annual trade but has a long-running border dispute and fought
a brief war in 1962.
Modi's travels since assuming office have included trips to
Japan, the United States, Brazil and Australia.
During a trip to Beijing at the weekend, Foreign Minister
Sushma Swaraj promised "out of the box" ideas to jump-start
talks about the disputed territory in the east and west of the
Himalayas, according to media reports. Discussions have made
little progress in 17 rounds since 2003.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India in September and
promised some $30 billion of investment, but the trip was
overshadowed by a standoff between Chinese and India troops on
the remote Himalayan plateau of Ladakh.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)