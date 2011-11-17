* Commercial 4G networks in only a handful of Asia mkts
* Operators look to data services to lift margins
* China, India still developing 3G markets
* More LTE compatible devices expected next year
HONG KONG, Nov 17 China and India, the
world's biggest mobile phone markets, are building
fourth-generation (4G) networks based on the long-term evolution
(LTE) technology although it will be years before it takes off
as both countries are still ramping up 3G services.
Since Asia's first commercial LTE network went live in Hong
Kong in November last year, there are only a handful of
operators in other Asian countries such as Japan and Singapore
that have launched commercial 4G networks.
Many more in the region -- including China Mobile Ltd
, India's Reliance Industries Ltd and Bharti
Airtel Ltd -- are building high-speed networks to cash
in on growing demand for mobile data that promises to lift
margins as voice services become increasingly commoditised.
"It is a cost-optimisation strategy that is quite clearly on
a number of operators' radars, given this is a tough market
where margins continue to remain under pressure," Nicole
McCormick, a senior analyst at research firm Ovum, said on the
sidelines of a mobile conference in Hong Kong.
LTE was a main focus at the conference, with China Mobile,
the world's largest operator by subscribers, and China's No.2
telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp
were presenting what they have to offer.
China and India were late in rolling out 3G
networks, but are trying to catch up with Western peers in 4G
rollouts.
Operators in both markets are planning networks based on the
time division duplex (TDD) variant of LTE, which differs from
frequency division duplex (FDD) technology used in many networks
in the United States and Europe.
TD-LTE is gaining momentum, with the market for handsets,
equipment and semiconductors totalling $98 billion from 2012 to
2016, said Goldman Sachs analyst Donald Lu.
Ovum projected that LTE would be used by 19 percent of
mobile broadband users in Asia Pacific by 2016.
LOSING OUT ON IPHONE
For China Mobile, the adoption of 4G technology is key as it
struggles with a 3G network based on a homegrown standard that
is incompatible with popular devices such as Apple Inc's
popular iPhone.
Apple had promised to make an TD-LTE-compatible iPhone when
its next-generation model came out, China Mobile said last
month.
China Mobile had conducted a first-phase trial of TD-LTE
with 850 base stations in six cities, and expected to complete
the next phase of tests by June next year, executives said.
"With the growing popularity of mobile Internet and smart
devices, data consumption is increasing at an explosive speed
... under such a situation, the need to speed up the
commercialisation of LTE is more compelling," said China Mobile
Executive Vice-President Li Zhengmao.
In India, all eyes are on Reliance Industries, the country's
most valuable company.
Reliance made a dramatic return to the telecoms sector by
buying Infotel Broadband, the sole winner of bandwidth in all of
India's 22 zones in a state auction last year, and is expected
to launch services on the TD-LTE platform next year.
Indian media reports have said Reliance will also launch
cheaper LTE-compatible tablets.
"We are hopeful that before the end of this (fiscal) year,
we'll have some commercial activity," said Bharti Airtel Chief
Executive for India and South Asia Sanjay Kapoor of the planned
LTE launch.
Hong Kong's CSL Ltd, a unit of Australia's Telstra Corp
, was the first operator in Asia to launch a commercial
4G network in November last year, followed by Japan's NTT DoCoMo
Inc last December.
In South Korea, top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd
and smaller rival LG Uplus Corp launched
commercial LTE services in some parts of the country in
July . SK Telecom said on Tuesday that it planned to
deploy LTE networks nationwide by April next year, eight months
ahead of schedule, hoping to boost sales with faster services.
3G USERS STILL FEW
China launched 3G services in 2009, while Indian mobile
operators rolled out 3G just this year. Pick up has been slower
than expected so far, and planned 4G buildouts may put further
pressure on carriers. In China, only 10 percent of 939.5
subscribers use 3G, while in India, the level is less than 2
percent of 866 million subscribers.
"The markets are still very much in 3G ramp-up mode. 4G is
one big step away," said an analyst in Hong Kong, who declined
to be named.
Another hurdle for the growth of LTE is a lack of compatible
smartphones, but industry executives are optimistic of wider
availability of such devices.
"Major smartphone makers like HTC Corp and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, maybe 50 percent of their
advanced smartphones next year will be LTE compatible," said
Goldman analyst Donald Lu at the conference.
