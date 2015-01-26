BEIJING Jan 26 China called on India on Monday
to take more steps to satisfy the standards of a global
organisation that controls atomic exports after U.S. President
Barack Obama said the United States was in favour of India
joining the group.
Obama reaffirmed on the weekend during a visit to India the
U.S. position that India is ready for membership into the
48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), according to a
U.S.-India joint statement.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said
India's admission to the group "requires very careful
consideration from all the member countries".
"We support the group carrying out discussions on admitting
new members and at the same time we encourage India to take the
next steps to satisfy the relevant standards of the group," Hua
told a daily news briefing. She did not elaborate.
The United States, Britain and other members have argued in
favour of India joining the organisation, established in 1975 to
ensure that civilian nuclear trade is not diverted for military
aims.
But India would be the only member of the suppliers' group
that has not signed up to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a
189-nation treaty set up four decades ago to prevent states from
acquiring nuclear weapons.
This has caused some NSG states to raise doubts about India
joining the group, which plays a pivotal role in countering
nuclear threats and proliferation. Some also argue that it could
erode the credibility of the NPT, a cornerstone of global
nuclear disarmament efforts.
India has yet to formally apply to join the NSG and would
need the support of all member states in order to be successful.
Diplomats have said China was among the doubtful countries.
Its reservations may be influenced by its close ties to
Pakistan, India's rival, which has also tested atomic bombs and
is also outside the NPT, analysts say.
Separately, Hua criticised both Obama and Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi for statements calling for "freedom of
navigation and overflight throughout the region, especially in
the South China Sea".
"We hope that external countries can play a constructive
role on the South China Sea issue, jointly safeguard peace and
stability in the South China Sea and work together to maintain a
fine situation in the South China Sea and not to stir up
trouble," she said.
China claims most of the South China Sea and rejects claims
to parts of it by neighbours including the Philippines and
Vietnam. It also rejects outside calls for negotiations between
the rival claimants.
