BEIJING Oct 29 One of China's most senior
military officers will visit Pakistan and India next month,
China's defence ministry said on Thursday, making trips to
neighbouring rivals which have very different relations with
Beijing.
China and Pakistan describe each other as "all weather
friends" and have tight links, and while Chinese and Indian
relations have improved considerably since a brief border war in
1962, the two remain locked in a messy territorial dispute and
deep suspicions persist.
Fan Changlong, one of the vice chairmen of the Central
Military Commission which controls the Chinese armed forces and
is headed by President Xi Jinping, will visit in the middle of
November, ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a regular news
briefing.
The trip is to boost friendly exchanges and help "jointly
maintain regional peace and security", Yang said, without
elaborating.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)