NEW DELHI Nov 25 India will sign an agreement with China this week under which Beijing will provide a feasibility study into building a 1,750 kilometre (1087.4 miles), high-speed rail line between Delhi and Chennai, a spokesman for India's Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

Agreement for the feasibility study, which China will pay for, follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in September for China to help develop India's railways.

"The (railways ministry) team is in China now. We expect them to sign the agreement this week," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Malini Menon)