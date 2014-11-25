(Adds details of deal, background on India rail network, China
rail export drive)
NEW DELHI/SHANGHAI Nov 25 China will conduct
and pay for a feasibility study in India for a high-speed rail
line to link Delhi with the southeast city of Chennai, a
spokesman for India's Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday, as
the country moves to modernise its creaking rail infrastructure.
China has been aggressively campaigning to export its
high-speed rail technology, including to governments in
Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar, after building the world's
longest domestic network in less than a decade. To date, it has
won contracts to build rail lines in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
The ministry spokesman gave no cost estimates for the
proposed 1,750 kilometre (1,087 mile) line but a study for a
high-speed 500-kilometre line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad being
conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency
estimated that project would cost 600 billion rupees ($9.70
billion).
A group of five Indian officials in China since Monday will
sign an agreement with Chinese officials this week on the
feasibility study, the spokesman said. That will be the first
rail agreement between the two countries since Chinese President
Xi Jinping, on a state visit to India in September, signed a
memorandum of understanding to cooperate in railway development.
The new railways minister, Suresh Prabhu, is an aide to
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a reputation as an efficient
administrator and who, the ministry spokesman said, has called
for several projects including the Delhi-Chennai line to be
expedited.
China's National Railway Administration and railway builder
China Railway Construction Corp did not return calls
seeking comment.
China Railway Construction's shares surged following an
award this month of a $3.75 billion contract in Mexico to a
consortium led by the state-run firm, although the deal was
abruptly cancelled by the Mexican government just days later
when it came under criticism from opposition lawmakers. The
government is due to re-run the tender late this month.
India's British-built railways, the world's fourth largest,
have laboured under years of inadequate investment and much of
the network is now slow, badly congested and often cited as a
symbol of how far Indian infrastructure lags China's.
Modi, who started out selling tea outside a train station,
has promised to upgrade India's railways and to build a "diamond
quadrilateral" of high-speed tracks linking key Indian cities.
(1 US dollar = 61.8700 Indian rupee)
