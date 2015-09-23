SHANGHAI, Sept 23 A consortium led by China's
national train operator has been chosen to conduct a feasibility
study for a 1,200 kilometre-long high-speed rail link between
Delhi and Mumbai, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Wednesday.
The consortium includes China Railway's unit, the Third
Railway Survey and Design Group, and local Indian firms, the
news agency said, without providing names. It did not provide
financial details of the award.
The contract was awarded by the High Speed Rail Corporation
of India Ltd, a company set up by India's railway ministry,
Xinhua said.
Xinhua said India's Ministry of Railways in December
invited bids to study the feasibility of high-speed lines
between Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai and Delhi-Kolkata. Twelve
companies from seven countries including the United States,
Germany and France tendered, it said.
A spokesman for India's railway ministry did not immediately
respond to Reuters' queries.
In November, an Indian railway ministry spokesman said China
would conduct and pay for a feasibility study to link Delhi and
the southern city of Chennai.
