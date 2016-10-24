BEIJING Oct 24 China admonished the United
States on Monday for sending its ambassador in India to a
contested stretch of land on the India-China border, warning
that a third party's meddling would only complicate the dispute
between Beijing and New Delhi.
China claims more than 90,000 sq km (35,000 sq miles) of
territory disputed by India in the eastern sector of the
Himalayas. Much of that forms the Indian state of Arunachal
Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet.
U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma posted photos on his
Twitter account on Oct. 21 of his recent trip to Arunachal
Pradesh, thanking Indian officials for their "warm hospitality"
and calling the region a "magical place".
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China was
"firmly opposed" to the U.S. diplomat's actions, which he said
would "damage the hard-earned peace and tranquillity of the
China-India border region".
"Any responsible third party should respect efforts by China
and India to seek peaceful and stable reconciliation, and not
the opposite," Lu told a regular press briefing.
"We urge the United States to stop getting involved in the
China-India territorial dispute and do more to benefit this
region's peace and tranquillity," he said, adding that China and
India were handling the matter appropriately through talks.
A spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs was not
immediately available for comment.
Disagreement between the nuclear-armed neighbours over parts
of their 3,500-km (2,175-mile) border led to a brief war in
1962. The countries have moved to control the dispute, but
repeated rounds of talks have failed to make much progress.
India says China occupies 38,000 square km (14,600 sq miles)
of its territory on the Aksai Chin plateau in the west, and is
also suspicious of China's support for its arch-rival, Pakistan.
Tensions occasionally flare over the disputed border.
In August, China was angered by India's plans to place
advanced cruise missiles there.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)