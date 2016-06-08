India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
BEIJING China said on Wednesday it hopes India, which suspects China of dumping cheap steel products, will be prudent in any use of trade subsidies.
An online Commerce Ministry statement said trade protection measures were an obstacle to global trade and would not solve the problem of the global steel surplus.
India is investigating the possible dumping of cheap steel products into the country by six nations, including China. Previously, it imposed a floor price in an effort to curb purchases of cheap foreign steel.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.