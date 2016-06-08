A man walks past steel rims and parked cars at a dock yard at Mumbai Port Trust in Mumbai November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/files

BEIJING China said on Wednesday it hopes India, which suspects China of dumping cheap steel products, will be prudent in any use of trade subsidies.

An online Commerce Ministry statement said trade protection measures were an obstacle to global trade and would not solve the problem of the global steel surplus.

India is investigating the possible dumping of cheap steel products into the country by six nations, including China. Previously, it imposed a floor price in an effort to curb purchases of cheap foreign steel.

