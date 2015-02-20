SHANGHAI Feb 20 China said on Friday it had
lodged an official protest against Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's visit to a border region claimed by both
countries.
China disputes the entire territory of the northeast Indian
state of Arunachal Pradesh, calling it south Tibet. Its historic
town Tawang, a key site for Tibetan Buddhism, was briefly
occupied by Chinese forces during a 1962 war.
"The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called
'Arunachal Pradesh'," a statement on the Chinese Foreign
Ministry's website said on Friday.
It said Modi's visit was "not conducive to the overall
development of bilateral relations".
Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh on Friday to inaugurate the
opening of a train line and power station.
In January, China objected to statements by Japan's foreign
ministry supporting India's claim to the region.
A visit by U.S. president Barack Obama to India in January
was widely seen as a sign Modi is moving closer to the United
States to offset rising Chinese influence in Asia and in
particular intensifying activity by the Chinese navy in the
Indian Ocean.
