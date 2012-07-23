By Pete Sweeney and Adriana Nina Kusuma
SHANGHAI/JAKARTA, July 23 Indonesia's central
bank has started investing in China's interbank bond market, but
neither country will say how much, underlining Beijing's desire
to promote yuan internationalisation without giving too much
detail.
Bank Indonesia (BI) spokesman Difi A. Johansyah told Reuters
on Monday that the bank is buying "minimum risk" Chinese
government bonds to diversify its currency holdings and reduce
dependence on the dollar.
"This is risk management and our principal is asset
management. Due to uncertainties over global conditions, we do
not put (all our assets) in one basket."
However, neither China's central bank nor BI mentioned how
much would actually be invested. Johansyah said that BI is
"certain that yuan will be a world reserve currency" -- adding
that the bank views China as one of the world's "strongest
countries" -- but declined to add any financial detail.
In 2010, China began allowing foreign central banks to
directly invest in its domestic interbank bond market without
going through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
programme which allows foreign investors to buy onshore stocks
and bonds under a quota system.
The new policy was intended to widen investment channels for
foreign central banks and promote the international use of the
Chinese currency in foreign reserves.
China has currency swap agreements with around 19 countries,
according to Reuters data, and any of them in theory can apply
to use their yuan reserves to invest in Chinese bonds.
However, most of the participating countries do not oblige
their central banks to declare their investments. Public
announcements have been liberal with positive diplomatic
language but short on hard data.
CONFIDENCE IN CHINA'S FUTURE
Chinese leaders must weigh the benefits of positive
publicity for the yuan internationalisation programme against
the risk that more detailed information on foreign moves in and
out of Chinese bonds would become another proxy index of foreign
confidence in China's future.
Many central banks also don't disclose detailed information
about the composition of their foreign reserves.
In April the Bank of Korea announced that it had been
approved to purchase 20 billion yuan ($3.14 billion) worth of
Chinese bonds but did not provide additional details. On July 1,
the official Xinhua news agency reported that Korea had begun
making purchases without saying how much.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said in March Japan will
be allowed to buy 65 billion yuan worth of Chinese bonds but
also refrained from providing numbers.
Other major trading partners have also moved to sign
currency swap agreements, most recently Brazil, which has been
an outspoken critic of the dollar's dominance as a reserve
currency. Australia reached a deal in March.
Besides central banks, China allows yuan clearing banks in
Hong Kong and Macau and foreign banks that help settle
cross-border trade in yuan to trade in its interbank bond
market.
Another reason Beijing is resisting further disclosure is to
avoid highlighting how small foreign bond holdings are relative
to the total market.
The central bank does not publish official data on foreign
holdings of Chinese debt but China's main bond clearinghouse
does publish a data series widely considered to be a proxy for
foreign holdings of Chinese interbank bonds. That figure stood
at 96 billion yuan at the end of June, up from 87 billion yuan
at the end of 2011, out of a total of 22 trillion yuan of
outstanding bonds in China's interbank market.