BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
SHANGHAI, March 27 China Minsheng Investment Group said on Friday it would invest $5 billion to develop an industrial park in Indonesia, in a move to support China's "one belt, one road" project.
The private equity firm said the investment was part of a $40 billion worth of agreements that it signed with the Indonesia-China Business Council in Beijing on Friday.
The one belt, one road project is an initiative by China to reestablish trade links along the old Silk Road route.
It said it would develop the industrial park project with 10 other private Chinese enterprises which it did not name. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Anand Basu)
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.