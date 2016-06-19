BEIJING, June 19 An Indonesian naval vessel
fired on a Chinese fishing boat on Friday, injuring one person,
China's foreign ministry said, the countries' third reported
confrontation this year near a chain of islands as regional
tensions mount in the South China Sea.
Beijing had made official protests over the incident, the
ministry said in its statement on Sunday, and urged Indonesia
not to take any more actions to complicate the situation.
Indonesia's navy said it had fired warning shots at several
boats with Chinese flags that it said were fishing illegally
near the Natuna Islands, but did not mention any injuries.
Indonesia is not part of a broader regional dispute over
China's reclamation activities in the South China Sea and
Beijing's claims on swathes of key waterways.
But Jakarta has objected to China's inclusion of parts of
the Indonesian-ruled Natuna Islands within a "nine-dash line"
that Beijing marks on maps to show its claim on the body of
water.
China has said it does not dispute Indonesia's sovereignty
over the Natuna Islands, although the statement said the area
where the incident occurred is subject to overlapping interests.
The Indonesian warship damaged one Chinese fishing boat in
the incident near the Natuna Islands and detained another with
seven people aboard, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying
said on the ministry website.
The Chinese coast guard rescued the injured fisherman, who
was transported to the southern Chinese island province of
Hainan for treatment where his injuries were under control, Hua
said.
It was unclear from the statement whether Indonesia was
still holding the vessel and those aboard.
The incident follows on two other spats this year near the
islands arising from encounters between the Indonesian navy and
Chinese fishing boats.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Ben Blanchard; Additional
reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor in Jakarta; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)