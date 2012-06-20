JAKARTA, June 20 China Nickel Resources Holdings is to invest $1.8 billion in an Indonesia steel project with local minority partner PT Jhonlin, the Hong Kong-listed firm said on Wednesday.

China Nickel Resources will own 61 percent of a new South Kalimantan steel project called PT Batulicin Steel, which will have an iron bar annual capacity of 1 million tonnes and 600,000 tonnes of ferronickel, Fahmi Idris, independent chairman of PT Batulicin Steel told reporters.

The first stage of the project is due to start on July 4, with raw materials supplied by Indonesian iron-nickel ore firm PT Yiwan Mining under a 20-year contract, a company official said.

(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Matthew Bigg)