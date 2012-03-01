SHANGHAI, March 1 China's Industrial Bank
Co Ltd aims to raise at least 25 billion yuan ($3.97
billion) selling shares to institutional investors including the
People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd (PICC) and China
Tobacco, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Thursday,
citing unidentified sources.
Industrial Bank aimed to raise 25-26 billion yuan through
the private share placement, and PICC would take up 70 percent
of the offering as a strategic investor, the newspaper reported.
It said Industrial Bank had selected PICC because the lender
was seeking to enter the insurance business and expected the
cooperation to bring synergy and cross-selling opportunities,
the newspaper said, adding that BOC International (China) Ltd
was underwriter for the share sale.
Chinese banks have been replenishing capital in recent years
amid rapid loan expansion and tighter capital requirements by
regulators. The move is also part of a trend towards financial
integration in which banks and insurers invest in each other's
segments.
Industrial Bank, 12.8 percent owned by Hong Kong's Hang Seng
Bank Ltd, said on Wednesday that it was planning to
introduce strategic investors, and that its shares would be
suspended from trading pending an announcement.
($1 = 6.2936 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Chris
Lewis)