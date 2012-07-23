HONG KONG, July 23 (IFR) - Bonds from China's industrial
sector are returning to favour as credit investors bet that the
world's second biggest economy has turned a corner.
Industrial credits have underperformed their property peers
in recent months after a rash of profit warnings and rating
downgrades.
But, with Beijing moving to arrest the economic slowdown and
boost domestic liquidity, credit markets are betting the gap
between some of these industrial bonds and star performers in
the property sector will narrow.
"The Chinese industrial space represents the biggest
opportunity for outperformance at this point. Profit warnings
have added to the bearish mood already in place following the
corporate governance issues and in some cases prices reflect 1-2
notch downgrades," said Tim Jagger, Asia fixed-income portfolio
manager for Aviva Investors.
The underperformance of industrial credits versus the
property sector has been dramatic since the start of the year.
Property trends are easier to spot because of monthly reported
sales figures and publicly known prices.
Texhong Textile's 2016 bonds, rated BB- have provided a
total return of 19.76% in the year to date, an impressive number
when compared with the broad credit index and stock market
benchmark. But that pales in comparision to the 34.45% return
provided by similarly rated Shimao Properties.
The outperformance of property names has been more
pronounced in the last two months as manufacturing companies
unleashed a barrage of profit warnings. In contrast, property
companies reported solid monthly sales data which showed most
developers were either in line or ahead of their annual targets.
But analysts believe the worst may already be over.
"The first half has been difficult across the board due to
the economic slowdown and liquidity tightness, but the second
half should be better," said Kalai Pillay of Fitch Ratings.
"The negative earnings have mostly been factored in, and the
second half looks better with liquidity in the banking sector
improving and monthly sales picking up. It's not a phenomenal
rebound, but sectors like property and cement have turned the
corner."
When it comes to high-yield companies in particular, markets
have tended to throw the baby out with the bathwater, and this
is where stock picking abilities would matter.
"We are negative on the sector as the outlook is still
murky, but there could be selective opportunities. Those with
SOE linkages or infrastructure related sectors will benefit from
policy easing, while the private sector will benefit with a
lag," said David Lai, fund manager with Eastspring Investments.
Still, there are hiccups along the way as a downward
revision of earnings estimates continues - an estimated 15% of
the 1,500 companies covered by a Credit Suisse survey have
issued warnings since April.
STIMULUS HOPES
Last week, China Oriental Group bonds tumbled after warning
its net profit would fall significantly because of continued
overcapacity in China's steel sector, high iron ore prices and a
demand slump.
Indeed, analysts reckon the profit warnings have been well
anticipated and the next move for many of these companies' bonds
should be upwards, driven by improving cash flows.
"One has to look beyond warnings. Shanshui Cement gave a
profit warning and then gave full year guidance - they said
project approvals have been sped up, from the normal three-month
cycle. Expectations of stimulus measures are now going up and
Q3, Q4 earnings should see the impact," said Sandra Chow,
analyst at CreditSights.
"Cement makers like Shanshui and West China and construction
companies should benefit from the higher infrastructure
spending," she said.
Although a big China stimulus package is not a done deal, at
least the shocks from rating downgrades, one of the reasons
these bonds underperformed in H1, should decline.
Clara Lau, China corporate rating analyst at Moody's, said
that profit warnings do not necessarily mean downgrades will
follow, with many of the ratings already reflecting the business
downtrend.
"My expectation is there will be fewer downgrade actions in
the second half even if the proportion of companies having
negative outlooks is relatively high - these ratings may not be
cut in that period as the outlook has a 12-18 month validity."
The segments to benefit first would be state-owned
enterprises and infrastructure plays, although not all
manufacturers will gain. Some will continue to suffer on account
of overcapacity and commodity price volatility.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai, Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters,
Editing by Steve Garton, Julian Baker)