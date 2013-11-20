BEIJING Nov 20 China's industrial capacity
utilisation rate stood at 78 percent in the first half of this
year, its lowest point since the fourth quarter of 2009, a
government official said.
Li Zhongjuan, an official with China's top planning agency,
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said some
industries were worse than others, with more than a quarter of
the total capacity in 21 out of 39 sectors standing idle in the
first half.
Li was speaking at a steel industry meeting to discuss the
implementation of China's latest industrial overcapacity
measures published in October, according to a notice posted on
the NDRC's website (www.ndrc.gov.cn) on Wednesday.
The new measures said they would make use of new pricing
mechanisms as well as tougher environmental and resource use
standards in order to thin out bloated sectors like steel,
glassmaking and aluminium.
