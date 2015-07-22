(Adds comment on aluminium sector)

BEIJING, July 22 China's problems with industrial overcapacity remain severe and the only way to solve them is by shifting production facilities abroad, where demand still has the potential to grow, an official at the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

A decade of rapid industrial expansion has saddled China with price-sapping supply gluts in sectors such as coal, glassmaking, cement, aluminium and steel, but despite several policy initiatives, the government has struggled to force outdated and loss-making plants to restructure or shut down.

"The only route is to speed up going overseas for high-grade production capacity," Huang Libin, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a briefing.

He said China's efforts to boost economic cooperation along the old "Silk Road" route, known as the "One Road One Belt" plan, would provide opportunities for industries to shift production abroad.

"For us there is overcapacity, but for the countries along the 'One Road One Belt' route, or for other BRIC nations, they don't have enough and if we shift it out, it will be a win-win situation," he said.

Huang said tackling overcapacity would be a key task of China's next Five-Year Plan covering 2016 to 2020.

He said profits in the coal, cement and glassmaking sectors had fallen more than 60 percent in the first five months of this year and the metallurgical sector saw profits dip 36 percent.

However, loss-making aluminium smelters are unlikely to invest in overseas capacity any time soon as they are struggling in a slow economy, two sources in the sector said.

They would also face problems in securing adequate infrastructure such as power and water supplies to support new smelters in less developed countries, the most likely locations, they said. A stable political climate is needed, too.

"At the end of the day, we smelters will ask: where is the profit?" said one of the sources. "The Chinese government may provide funding to us for the investment, but can we repay, and when?"

The steel sector has called on the state to provide financial support for any overseas forays as it bids to escape weak demand and soaring environmental costs at home.

The sector is estimated to have around 300 million tonnes of excess annual capacity. Hebei province alone plans to shed 86 million tonnes of outdated production by 2020.

Hebei is also planning to shift at least 5 million tonnes of crude steel capacity overseas by 2017 and its biggest producer, the Hebei Iron and Steel Group, has signed an agreement to move some of its plants to South Africa.

Record steel exports provided a lifeline for Chinese mills last year after domestic consumption fell 3.4 percent, the first annual drop in three decades, but industry officials say exporters could face anti-dumping charges this year.

