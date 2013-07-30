By Fayen Wong
| SHANGHAI, July 31
China's edict to more than
1,900 companies to shut excess production capacity by September
is the latest effort to slim down bloated industries, but in the
key steel, aluminium and cement sectors the cuts are just a
fraction of their surpluses.
Broader efforts, including credit curbs, raising
environmental standards and energy efficiency will help slow the
expansion of these sectors, but Beijing's push towards industry
consolidation will be slow to materialise, analysts said.
Premier Li Keqiang has vowed to curb overcapacity as part of
efforts to shift the economy away from investment in heavy
industries, a move that could dampen its appetite for raw
material imports such as iron ore, coal, copper and bauxite.
China is the world's biggest producer of steel, aluminium
and cement.
Beijing's latest orders suggest less than 1 percent of steel
and aluminium production capacity will shut by September, which
analysts said will still leave a significant surplus. In cement,
the shutdown will cover about 3 percent of production capacity,
also only denting the excess.
"Many of these plants that have overcapacity problems have
actually idled their production line for a while," said Raymond
Yeung, an economist with ANZ Banking Group. "So the actual
impact of the cut on the rebalancing of supply will be pretty
mild."
China has ordered about 7 million tonnes of excess steel
output to be shut in a sector that the China steel association
says has surplus capacity amounting to 300 million tonnes.
It has ordered 260,000 tonnes of excess aluminium output to
be shut when smelting capacity is 27 million tonnes and demand
is about 21 million tonnes.
Many smelters ordered to shut were already running at
production rates as low as 20 percent and the impact of the
shutdowns will be offset by some 2 million tonnes of new
projects due to start by the end of 2013, analysts said.
China has said 92 million tonnes of excess cement production
must be phased out. Capacity is now about 3 billion tonnes a
year and demand is 2.2 billion tonnes.
"The expansion of aluminium smelting plants happening in the
western regions like Xinjiang will have a cheaper production
cost and that will again hit domestic prices further," said Liao
Zhenyuan, an analyst at Minmetals Futures.
In base metals, China also plans to phase out 654,400 tonnes
of copper production capacity.
The nonferrous metals association estimates there was more
than 7 million tonnes of idle capacity last year and production
capacity is expected to reach 40 million tonnes by 2015.
SLOW CONSOLIDATION
More broadly, analysts have said that for now Li will avoid
radical macro reforms out of concern it could weigh too heavily
on growth in the world's second-biggest economy.
Beijing's previous efforts to rein in "blind expansion" in
some sectors have been thwarted by local governments that have
offered cheap land, tax deductions, subsidies and loans to
attract investment, the People's Daily said on Tuesday, citing a
spokesman for Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Of the 18 million tonnes of aluminium capacity added in
recent years, only 800,000 tonnes were approved by the central
government, the paper reported, adding that China also has 800
million tonnes of unapproved cement capacity.
In a sign of Beijing's resolve to fix the problem, the State
Council has talked about limiting credit and blocking approval
of new projects. New and existing projects must include stricter
rules on environmental protection and power consumption.
It has already issued tougher standards for the aluminium
sector and similar rules are expected for steel, cement and
other industries.
"Beijing is finally getting its message across that there
will be no stimulus to help them this time, so there's a wider
recognition from these sectors that they need to restructure,"
said Andrew Driscoll, a resource analyst with CLSA-Asia Pacific.
"But these industries tend to be big employers and have
heavy debts, and the local governments also have vested
interests to keep them alive. This will make the consolidation a
very slow process."
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Neil Fullick)