* Dec consumer inflation 1.6 pct, vs Nov 1.5 pct
* Dec PPI unchanged at -5.9 pct, 46th month of decline
* Entrenched deflation has become policymakers' nightmare
By Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING, Jan 9 China's consumer inflation barely
edged up in December while companies' factory-gate prices
continued to fall, adding to concerns about growing deflation
risks in the world's second-largest economy.
In line with sluggish activity, China's consumer inflation
quickened slightly to 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, as
expected, compared with 1.5 percent the previous month.
The producer price index was unchanged at minus 5.9 percent
in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday,
slightly above forecasts but marking a 46th straight month of
declines and highlighting the deeply entrenched pressures facing
China's manufacturers as the economy cools.
"The inflation profile remains soft and the continuous PPI
deflation suggests that Chinese companies will have to reduce
their debt as further expansion in many industries will only
lead to more loss," wrote Zhou Hao, economist at Commerzbank in
Singapore.
An official survey last week showed China's manufacturing
sector contracted for a fifth straight month in December and
factories continued to shed jobs, dampening hopes that the
economy will enter 2016 on steadier footing.
China Beige Book International (CBB) said in its latest
private survey that growth in input prices and sales prices for
Chinese firms slipped to record lows in the fourth quarter.
"For the first time, it looked like firms were encountering
genuinely harmful deflation," the private survey said. That
opinion was echoed by other economists.
The risk of entrenched deflation is a nightmare for China,
which desperately wants to avoid becoming stuck in a trap where
falling prices sap economic vitality.
Deflationary cycles encourage consumers to hold off from
buying and businesses to hold off from investing indefinitely,
on expectations that prices will continue falling.
Such cycles can prove extremely difficult to escape, and
Chinese policy makers have kept a worried eye on the example of
Japan, where a strong currency, distorted banking sector and
muddled monetary policy combined to suppress growth for decades.
FIGHTING DEFLATION WITH CURRENCIES
Given how stubborn deflationary pressure has proven in
China, regulators appear to be bringing the exchange rate to
bear on the problem. After spending most of 2014 holding the
yuan steady while other currencies dropped against the dollar,
Beijing since August has let its currency fall more than 6
percent against the dollar, to its weakest level since 2011.
A weaker yuan could help to fight deflation imported via
sliding commodity prices, while providing some support to the
struggling export sector and allowing the central bank to stop
drawing down its foreign exchange reserves to hold the yuan firm
against the dollar.
That would also indirectly support efforts to lower onshore
borrowing rates for debt-laden Chinese firms, although it would
make the cost of servicing their offshore debt far more
expensive. In response, it appears that Chinese corporations
with dollar-denominated debt are hurrying to pay it down before
the yuan weakens further.
A rising chorus of policy advisers and industrial
constituencies is lobbying for an even deeper devaluation to the
currency, by as much as 10 to 15 percent, despite the risk of a
potential currency war of competing devaluations in Asia.
China's consumer price index is likely to climb 1.7 percent
in 2016 from last year while its producer price index is
forecast to fall 1.8 percent year-on-year, the central bank said
in a working paper last month.
China is set to release fourth-quarter and full-year GDP
data on Jan. 19.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edmund Klamann)