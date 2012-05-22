SHANGHAI May 22 The Chinese government will
fast track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat
slowing growth and a sluggish property sector, the state-backed
China Securities Journal said on Tuesday, citing government
sources.
It has asked various parties to submit project proposals by
end of June, even those initially earmarked for the end of the
year, the paper said.
Sources added that Beijing does not rule out bringing
forward next year's projects, if it deems more investments are
needed to stimulate the economy this year.
Analysts told the paper this was an example of the
government using active fiscal policy and policy adjustments to
stimulate the economy at a time when tight credit has limited
the ability of local governments to invest.
Infrastructure investment is being approved much more
quickly this year compared to the past two years, the paper
noted.
It also cited media reports saying that the central
government will speed up budget allocations to various
construction projects, including highway construction.
Last year, the Ministry of Transport had allocated all the
funds in its budget by September, much more quickly than
previous years.