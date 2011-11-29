BEIJING Nov 29 Europe and the United
States should increase infrastructure investment to drive a
global economic recovery, the head of China's $410 billion
sovereign wealth fund said just days after expressing interest
in buying into western transportation deals.
China Investment Corp Chairman and Chief Executive
Lou Jiwei said in the official People's Daily newspaper on
Tuesday that China should not be regarded as the sole engine of
global economic growth because domestic consumption was
relatively weak.
He said emerging economies including China were struggling
with elevated inflation that crimped the scope of any
large-scale stimulus plan or investment.
In contrast, developed economies had room to raise
investment in infrastructure given their benign inflation
outlooks, he said.
"European countries and the United States should take
effective measures to boost infrastructure investment to provide
a new driving force for the world economy and revive market
confidence," Lou said.
His remarks came two days after he said CIC was keen to
invest in the ailing infrastructure of Western countries,
especially Britain.
Lou said developed nations should provide a good policy
environment, including favorable credit terms and tax breaks, to
draw domestic and foreign investors.
Holder of the world's largest foreign exchange reserves at
$3.2 trillion, China has been asked to help Europe overcome its
debt crisis by buying euro zone sovereign debt, a proposition
that has drawn cool responses from Beijing.
Instead, some government officials said China wanted to help
through investment and trade -- as opposed to outright debt
purchases -- with several academics urging Beijing to buy into
some of Europe's best brand names, companies and intellectual
property.
CIC has met little public resistance to its overseas
investment since its 2007 inception, although ill-timed
purchases into Morgan Stanley and Blackstone Group LP
before the financial crisis sparked a public outcry at
home.
The fund said in July that North America accounted for
nearly 42 percent of its portfolio in 2010.
