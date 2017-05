BEIJING Nov 19 The Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) has agreed to provide 500 billion yuan ($78.34 billion) in credit line to China Railway Corp to support its infrastructure projects at home and abroad, the policy lender said late on Thursday.

EXIM Bank will continue financing projects under China's new silk road initiative and "high-speed railway diplomacy", the bank added. ($1 = 6.3825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Team; Editing by Miral Fahmy)