(Updates with details of China-Australia meeting)
SHANGHAI Nov 10 China is keen to help build a
Malaysia-Singapore high-speed rail link and also to get involved
in Chilean and Australian railway and port projects, state media
and the government cited Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.
The interest, expressed at meetings with the leaders of
Malaysia, Chile and Australia on the sidelines of a gathering of
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders, comes amid growing
efforts by China to export its rail technology and take part in
overseas projects.
Li told Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak China was
willing to "actively participate" in the Singapore-Malaysia
high-speed rail, the official Xinhua news agency reported. It
did not provide details.
Singapore and Malaysia said in February last year that they
planned to build a high-speed rail link by 2020 that would cut
travel time between the city-state and Kuala Lumpur to 90
minutes, without giving a cost estimate.
In a separate Monday meeting with Chile's President Michelle
Bachelet, Li said China was keen to take part in Chile's rail,
ports and utility projects and also to widen its involvement in
South American construction projects, Xinhua said.
Li also met with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and
told him China would support its firms in investing in
Australia's railway and airport projects to promote regional
economic cooperation, according to China's foreign ministry.
Chinese railway companies have been ramping up efforts to
win contracts overseas, particularly in the area of high-speed
rail. On Friday, the sector was dealt a blow when Mexico
cancelled a $3.75 billion high-speed rail billion contract from
a China-led consortium, which had been a key first win.
The Chinese government on Saturday said it would contribute
$40 billion to set up a Silk Road infrastructure fund to boost
connectivity across Asia. Last month, it unveiled a $50 billion
China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)