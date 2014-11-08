BEIJING Nov 8 China approved more than $100
billion worth of infrastructure projects in late October and
early November, state media said on Saturday, in a bid to
bolster slowing growth in the world's second largest economy.
China's top economic planning body, the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC), approved 21 infrastructure
investment projects between Oct. 16 and Nov. 5 with a total
investment value of 693.3 billion yuan ($113.24 billion), the
official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, citing state
radio.
The projects included 16 railways and five airports, with
the aim of propping up a decline in real estate investment,
Xinhua said.
Annual growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third quarter -
the weakest since the height of the global financial crisis - as
a cooling property sector weighed on domestic demand.
Annual growth in China's exports and imports also slowed in
October, data showed on Saturday, reinforcing signs of fragility
that could prompt policymakers to roll out more stimulus
measures.
(1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Ben Blanchard)