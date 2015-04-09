By Brenda Goh
DACHANGSHAN ISLAND, China, April 10 When
officials reopened the airport on the sparsely populated
Dachangshan island off China's north-east coast after a $6
million refurbishment in 2008, they planned to welcome 42,000
passengers in 2010 and another 78,000 in 2015.
However, fewer than 4,000 passengers - or just a 10 a day -
passed through its gates in 2013, data from China's civil
aviation authority showed.
Since February last year, China has approved at least 1.8
trillion yuan ($290 billion) in new infrastructure projects to
counter a slowing economy. The approvals come just as the full
costs of the underused airports, expressways and stadiums built
during the last spending binge are beginning to emerge.
While construction firms profited from the boom, it saddled
China's provincial governments with $3 trillion worth of debt,
with the most over-exuberant seeing their local economies weaken
and become imbalanced towards the building sector.
The economy in Liaoning province, which includes Dachangshan
island, was one of the slowest growing in China in 2014 - GDP
expanded 5.8 percent, far undershooting its 9 percent target.
"There needs to be serious discussions over the economic
rationality of large-scale engineering projects. Do we really
need this many high-speed lines and airports?" said Lu Dadao, an
academic at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
A government official and economist estimated in November
that China has wasted an approximate 42 trillion yuan on
"ineffective investment" in the five years from 2009, with the
problem worsening in the last two years.
AN AIRPORT, NO FLIGHTS
Despite its modern airport, finding a flight to Dachangshan
island is not easy. Staff at Zhoushuizi International Airport in
the port city of Dalian, the destination of the sole published
route, said flights to the Changhai airport on Dachangshan have
not operated for the last six months.
On a recent Wednesday morning, the airport's ticket counter
was deserted apart from a female airport official. Still, its
speckled grey marble floors were scrubbed shiny by a cleaning
attendant, while the toilets were spotless.
"Call in two to three days to check if there's a flight,"
the official told Reuters. "The plane's under maintenance." A
male colleague sat next to the baggage screening machine, head
bent towards his knees, seemingly falling asleep.
Outside, there is little sign the small airport has had much
impact on the island of about 30,000 inhabitants. Instead of
shops or eateries, fishermen's homes surround the airport.
Ferries are the preferred mode of transport to Dalian, locals
said.
Undeterred, the Dalian government plans to spend 1.48
billion yuan ($238.9 million) this year to expand the airport to
accommodate 250,000 by 2020, as part of its latest drive to spur
the economy and to turn the fishing outpost into a holiday
destination, according to local media reports.
Wu Hong, an official from Dalian Changhai County's publicity
department, said the airport expansion was meant to keep up with
the island's development, adding that it received 1.1 million
tourists last year.
"In gross domestic product terms, none of this is bad. It
generates growth, one way or another," said J Capital Research
analyst Susannah Kroeber, who has been tracking China's
infrastructure build-out since 2012.
"But is it useful and an efficient use of your resources?
Absolutely not."
LARGEST, HIGHEST, LONGEST
Many of China's local governments set up corporations to
obtain loans for massive infrastructure and real estate
projects, skirting rules preventing direct borrowing while
amassing a debt pile now seen as a key risk to the
economy.
The results include the world's longest ocean-crossing
bridge near the city of Qingdao and the highest railway track,
which connects Qinghai province to Tibet. New districts built to
house thousands have also been built, with some, such as Ordos
in Inner Mongolia and Yujiapu in Tianjin, turning into ghost
cities as China's residential property market slows.
While little official information is available on user
numbers, China's expressways bled $10 billion in 2013 on toll
revenue shortfalls. China Railway, which oversees the expansion
of the world's longest railway network, is now 3.4 trillion yuan
in debt, it said in September.
Still, there are concerns that it will be difficult to wean
authorities off the addiction to over-building, particularly as
signs emerge of fast-accelerating construction activity in
China's inland western regions, where almost 40 percent of
approved airport, railway and road projects are located.
Cement production is growing at its fastest rate in places
such as Guizhou and Yunnan, two of China's poorest provinces
that are in the southwest of the country, according to
government data.
In northern China, where local governments are now dealing
with overcapacity of steel and cement after their building
booms, "you get a window into what happens after you build out
pretty much all that you can possibly build," J Capital
Research's Kroeber said.
"The early development of those trends...we think are
starting to play out in other parts of the country now."
