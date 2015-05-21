* China approves nearly 2 tln yuan of projects in year
* But many are stalled or delayed as economy slows
* Fixed-asset investment growth at slowest pace in 14 years
* Investment hit by local government financing problems
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, May 22 The concrete building shells,
attended by motionless cranes and piles of rubbish, were
supposed to be an affordable housing project for nearly 40,000
Shanghai residents, but now stand testament to China's slowing
economy.
"Work has stopped for close to a year," said a man who
described himself as the live-in caretaker for the site in the
city's southern district of Minhang.
"There's no more money. They stopped paying the construction
workers," he said, only giving his surname as Hu.
Though China has since the start of last year given the
green light to infrastructure projects worth nearly 2 trillion
yuan ($320 billion) to arrest its economic slowdown, projects
where work has stalled or been delayed are common.
With growth set to slip to its slowest in a quarter of
century and financing becoming more difficult, the number of
such projects is likely to grow.
Chinese policymakers last week ordered banks to keep lending
and not reduce the size of their loans to local government
projects under construction, especially urban subways and
affordable housing.
Fixed-asset investment grew at its slowest pace in
January-April since December 2000, and a study released last
November by two economists affiliated with China's state planner
said the delivery rate of infrastructure projects had fallen to
60 percent over the last decade from up to 79 percent in the
1990s.
Things have become particularly bad in the most recent
years.
"We're seeing a lot of delays, it can take 6-12 months
between when a project is planned to when it's actually getting
financed." said Susannah Kroeber, analyst at J Capital Research.
"In the infrastructure boom of 2009, 2010, 2011, you could
really see things get started really quickly."
It is certainly taking longer now for money to find its way
to the developers. A Thomson Reuters survey of data on 87
Chinese construction and building material firms showed that the
median time it took to receive payment from customers at the end
of last year rose to 177.23 days, twice as long as in 2010.
POLICY CONFLICTS
Reasons why projects hit roadblocks in China are manifold,
ranging from initial design failings to a refusal of residents
to accept resettlement offers.
In Datong, a coal-mining city in central China's Shanxi
province, 125 construction projects were halted after the city
mayor was transferred to another jurisdiction in 2013, state
media reported in November.
Work stalled on the Minhang project after Tian Man
Investment, which purchased the plot of land, lost money on two
property deals in Zhejiang province, according to local media.
The local government, which was supposed to buy the finished
project back, held back after the construction delays, the
reports said. The project was due to be completed last year. The
government declined to comment.
Industry watchers say more delays are likely as Beijing's
push to wean local governments off high-interest, off-balance
sheet debt conflicts with its desire to ramp up infrastructure
spending. Past sprees were financed through just such
out-of-favour borrowing, but now Beijing wants the provinces to
turn to the fledgling municipal bond market instead.
"The transition of local infrastructure project financing
from local government financing vehicle (LGFV) loans to
public/private partnership and provincial government bonds has
resulted in a lot of new projects being unable to secure
sufficient funding yet," Credit Suisse analyst Vincent Chan said
in a February note.
"The old financing channel is closed, and the new one has
not been established yet," he said.
Any financing bottleneck will be damaging to growth, said
Julian Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics.
"LGFVs have mostly been used to finance infrastructure
projects, public works, and that has a knock-on effect on the
broader economy, particularly in heavy industry and
construction."
