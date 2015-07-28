SHANGHAI, July 28 China's central Chongqing
province plans to launch 800 billion yuan ($129 billion) worth
of projects over the next six years which it will invite private
investors to build, own and operate, the China Securities
Journal reported on Tuesday.
The public-private partnerships (PPP) will be part of some
1.8 trillion yuan worth of infrastructure projects that the
province will undertake in the years up to 2020, provincial
mayor, Huang Qifan, told the newspaper.
PPP projects launched so far this year include an
expressway, hospitals, and carparks, he said.
Beijing is increasingly encouraging the country's local
governments to turn to PPP projects to fill a widening funding
gap as it clamps down on traditional off-balance sheet borrowing
by local authorities.
In May, China's state planning agency released a list of
more than 1,000 proposed PPP projects totalling 1.97 trillion
yuan planned for 29 areas including Beijing and southeastern
Jiangxi province.
Analysts, however, caution that the take-up rate by private
investors for PPP projects has so far been tepid, due to
concerns over project profitability.
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Pullin)