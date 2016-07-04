* State-owned firms dominate private-public partnerships
* PPP scheme was designed to boost private sector
* Private firms say they are crowded out
* Local authorities see state firms as financially stronger
* Central government investigating
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, July 4 Private Chinese companies
taking part in a scheme to reduce the state's dominance in
building infrastructure are finding competition is coming from
an unusual place - the government peers they are supposed to
replace.
Private-sector businessmen say they are losing out in most
projects to state firms, which are favoured by local authorities
because they are seen as financially stronger and better able to
raise capital. State companies are also more likely to bid for
projects that private firms consider financially unfeasible.
Finance ministry data shows that 600 public-private
partnerships (PPP) have so far found partners, and analysts say
that about three quarters of the investment has come from
state-owned firms.
"The government is willing to work with government firms,
but co-operation with private companies is a shambles," said Yan
Jiehe, chairman of China Pacific Construction Group, which grew
to become China's largest private builder by revenue over the
last 20 years by building roads and bridges for local
governments.
Yan has no plans to invest in any of the advertised PPP
projects, which range from municipal works to highway schemes.
"None of the projects make financial sense," he said.
The central government is investigating why the private
sector is winning so few projects. The central government has
promised to reduce the oversized role of state enterprises in
the economy, so any failure of the PPP scheme would raise doubts
about that goal.
China's Ministry of Finance and the state planning agency,
the National Development and Reform Commission, did not respond
to requests for comment.
Government officials are already worried about signs of a
rapid slowdown in the private sector. Investment growth slowed
to a record low 3.9 percent in January-May from the year-earlier
period, which compares with a double-digit pace last year.
Private firms provide the lion's share of overall investment
in China and create 90 percent of new urban jobs.
SHUT OUT
Problems with the PPP scheme may be more fundamental. Local
authorities have advertised close to 9,000 PPP projects - worth
an estimated 9.8 trillion yuan ($1.47 trillion) - so most have
yet to find a partner at all.
While Britain's PPP scheme limits partnerships to a state
authority and the private sector, China does not differentiate
between government and private firms. At best, government firms
are not allowed to bid on projects in their home province but
are free to do so elsewhere.
Still, infrastructure projects would not get done without
the participation of government firms because the state is so
dominant in the economy, said Wang Shouqing, a Tsinghua
University professor who advises local authorities across China
on the financing of PPP projects.
"It was unrealistic to stop state and government firms from
participating," Wang said. "But placing no restrictions on them
has resulted in this, because they run on a different playing
field."
In 2014, Beijing pledged to give PPP funding more policy
support and began offering rewards of up to 8 million yuan to
all participating firms.
That prompted local governments across the country to
advertise projects as PPP, hoping Beijing's policy focus would
lead to faster approvals. State media has reported that the
government is seeking views on a draft PPP law.
UNSUITABLE
The finance ministry's database shows just 565 projects out
of 8,644 have funding partners. Shanghai-based privately-owned
YHX Bank found 73 percent of the investment came from government
firms.
"At all the projects we've dealt with, we've been told that
what they want is a government or state contractor," said a
project manager at a private construction firm in southwestern
Sichuan province who only wanted to give his surname as Long.
Water treatment PPP projects have been the most popular
among private investors because many have operating agreements
that allow firms to collect fees from end-users, unlike other
"build-and-transfer" schemes, like roads, that rely on the local
authority for payment, analysts said. Agreements with local
authorities leave the firms at risk of sudden changes in policy
or budget priorities.
Government firms, however, have tended to heavily undercut
private companies on bids, said He Yuanping, chief financial
officer of water treatment firm Beijing Originwater Technology
. The company is involved in close to 80 PPPs and has
mostly won projects on the back of its technology, he said.
Other executives said project terms are not always viable.
Some offer lengthy repayment periods of up to 30 years, or
uncompetitive returns as low as 1-2 percent, they said.
"In my opinion, out of those 8,000 plus projects, half are
unsuitable for PPP," said Wang. "We find that a lot of
government officials have an incorrect understanding of PPP."
($1=6.65 yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; additional reporting by SHANGHAI
Newsroom; Editing by Neil Fullick)