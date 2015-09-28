BEIJING, Sept 28 China has approved construction
plans for three railway projects worth a total of 109.3 billion
yuan ($17.2 billion), the country's top economic planner said in
statements on its website on Monday.
The projects include a 13.76 billion yuan railway running
through three southwestern provinces - Yunnan, Guizhou and
Sichuan, a 42.83 billion yuan railway scheme in the eastern
province of Jiangsu, and another one in central Hubei province
with an investment value of 52.75 billion yuan. The government
will carry out feasibility studies for the projects, it said.
Beijing has approved billions of dollars in infrastructure
projects in recent months to stem off a sharp economic slowdown.
The government has been particularly keen on projects in the
less-developed western part of the country.
($1 = 6.3679 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By China economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)