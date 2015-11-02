BEIJING Nov 2 China has approved construction
plans for a high-speed railway project worth 42.7 billion yuan
($6.7 billion), the country's top economic planner said in a
statement on Monday.
The high-speed railway will run through central Henan
province and eastern Anhui province.
Beijing has approved billions of dollars in infrastructure
projects in recent months to stem a sharp economic slowdown. The
government has been particularly keen to promote projects in the
less-developed western part of the country.
($1 = 6.3419 Chinese yuan)
