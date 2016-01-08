BEIJING Jan 8 China's top economic planner on Friday approved a 13.2 billion yuan ($2 billion) urban rail project in Shijiazhuang, the largest city of northern Hebei province, as the government looks to boost flagging economic activity.

The project, involves three rail links with a total length of 80.4 kilometre (49.96 miles), is expected to finish in 2021, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website. ($1 = 6.5862 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)