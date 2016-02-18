Light aircraft crashes in Bosnia, five dead - police
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
BEIJING Feb 18 China has approved construction plans for two urban railway projects with a total investment value of 55.0 billion yuan ($8.44 billion), the country's top economic planner said in statements on its website on Thursday.
The projects include a 16.1 billion yuan urban railway in Wuhu, a city in the southeastern Anhui province. Another project, worth 38.9 billion yuan, is an urban railway in Xi'an, a city in the central Shaanxi province.
Beijing has approved billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in recent months to stem a sharp economic slowdown. The government has been particularly keen on projects in the less-developed western part of the country.
($1 = 6.5171 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
SEOUL, May 13 A senior North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the United States said on Saturday that Pyongyang would have dialogue with the U.S. administration if conditions were right, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.