BEIJING, Sept 29 China approved subway projects
in three cities including Beijing, Tianjian and Shenzhen worth a
total 464.77 billion yuan ($73.04 billion), the country's top
economic planner said on its website.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said
on its website that it had approved the second construction
phase of a subway system in Beijing, with an investment value of
212.28 billion yuan. It is expected to be finished by 2021.
It also gave the go-ahead for a subway plan worth 179.43
billion yuan in Tianjin. It is due for completion in 2020.
The third construction phase of a subway system in Shenzhen
also won approval. It is planned to be completed by 2020, with
an investment value of 73.06 billion yuan.
Beijing has approved billions of dollars in infrastructure
projects in recent months to stave off a sharper economic
slowdown. The government has been particularly keen on projects
in the less-developed western part of the country.
($1 = 6.3630 Chinese yuan)
