SHANGHAI Dec 26 A crackdown on inside trading
in China since the second half of last year has resulted in 39
suspects from over 20 financial institutions being handed over
to police, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
said on Friday.
Two of the 39 had been punished for criminal acts, while the
institutions included HFT Investment Management Co, a joint
venture owned by China's Haitong Securities Co Ltd
and France's BNP Paribas Investment Partners BE Holding, the
regulator said on its official microblog.
HFT officials were not immediately available for comment.
The campaign against insider trading in sectors including
China's $1.2 trillion mutual fund industry was launched as part
of official efforts to rebuild investor confidence in the
country's lagging stock markets.
The clean-up campaign has helped China's main stock index,
the Shanghai Composite Index, jump 34 percent so far in
the fourth quarter of this year.
People in the industry have told Reuters that the regulatory
clampdown on trading irregularities involving funds has focused
on so-called "rat trading".
Rat trading involves an employee illegally obtaining
information about client orders to buy or sell shares, and then
using that information to trade for themselves before the order
is executed.
Regulators are also investigating tip-offs by fund employees
to relatives or friends on what stocks the fund plans to buy or
sell, allowing them to trade in advance of any movement in the
stock price caused by the fund's activity.
($1 = 6.2129 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)