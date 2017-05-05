BRIEF-Manulife US Real Estate Management requests for trading halt
June 20 Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd
BEIJING May 5 China's insurance regulator has banned Anbang Life Insurance Co from applying for issuance of new products for three months for inappropriate design of products and disrupting market order, it said in an online public notice on Friday.
The regulator also instructed Anbang to rectify its product development and management.
A spokesman for Anbang Insurance Group Co, the parent company of Anbang Life (IPO-ABLF.HK), did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting By Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Randy Fabi)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年6月14日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1025145">Correction: Fitch Affirms China United Property Insurance at 'A-'; Outlook Stable 惠譽評級已確認中華聯合財產保險有限公司（中華財險）的保險公司財務實力評級為‘A-’（強勁），評級展望為穩定。 關鍵評級驅動因素 該評級是在公司的獨立信用評估的基礎上上調了一個子級得到的，因為中華財險由中國東方資產管理公司（東方資產，A/穩定）持有。 獨立信用評估反映出中華財險不斷改善的法定償付能力充足率、其在農業保險方面具有的競爭優勢、利用再保險緩解承保波動性、以及過往的經營盈利能力。評級還將公司波動的經營 業績、其主要業務——車險業務面臨的競爭壓力、及增高的財務槓桿率納入了考量。 中華