By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, May 2 China has given foreign insurers
full access to its $32 billion auto insurance market, allowing
them from this month into a segment of the business that was
earlier reserved for domestic players in the world's biggest
automobile market.
Foreign insurers had been lobbying for access to the
third-party liability auto insurance market, arguing that being
kept away from that business was a major handicap because most
car-owners buy both commercial and compulsory insurance policies
from the same insurer.
The full opening up would likely attract more foreign
non-life insurers to the market, although any impact on the
dominant local players would likely be limited, given their vast
sales network, analysts said.
China's state council, or the cabinet, published the revised
auto insurance rules, which took effect on May 1, on the
government's website on Monday. Official papers reported on
Wednesday that the move had effectively opened up China's
third-party liability automobile insurance market to foreign
players.
The announcement comes as U.S. and Chinese leaders are due
to start the Strategic and Economic Dialogue on Thursday in
Beijing.
China has long promised to open its mandatory auto insurance
market. During his February visit to the United States, Chinese
Vice President Xi Jinping vowed to give foreign access to this
market.
MARKET DOMINATION
Chinese insurers, such as PICC Property and Casualty Co
and Ping An Insurance, have dominated the
insurance business in China by leveraging their vast army of
salespeople and geographical reach.
There are currently 21 foreign insurers operating in China,
including Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co,
Chubb Corp and RSA Insurance Group, but they own
just 1 percent of China's 477.9 billion yuan ($75.73
billion)non-life insurance market.
"With the rule changes, some foreign insurers are expected
to start making strategic investments in this area, possibly
through acquisitions because auto insurance is too big of a
market to ignore for a non-life player," said Li Cong, analyst
at Changjiang Securities Co.
He added that smaller Chinese players could feel the heat of
competition from foreign players, but top local players such as
PICC and Ping An will continue to dominate the market.
Auto insurance is a major portion of China's non-life
insurance, consisting of mandatory third-party liability
insurance and commercial insurance.
The mandatory insurance policies were introduced five years
ago, in line with similar practices used in other countries such
as the United States and Japan.
Every car-owner must sign up for a third-party liability
insurance and most often choose to join commercial insurance
policies as well to cover any damages to their own vehicles or
other needs.
($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan)
