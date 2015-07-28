BEIJING, July 28 Chinese insurance funds
invested 14.84 percent of their capital in stocks and securities
in the first six months of 2015, a rise of 3.78 percentage
points from the end of 2014, the country's insurance regulator
said on Tuesday.
Insurance funds invested 60.11 percent of their capital in
banking deposits and bonds over the same period, a 5.17
percentage point drop from the end of last year, the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a press release issued
at a briefing in Beijing.
(Reporting by Wang Lei; Editing By Nicholas Heath and Edmund
Klamann)