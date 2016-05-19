SHANGHAI May 19 First-quarter reports from 120
insurance firms show that solvency ratios at 10 life insurance
firms and one property insurance firm are nearing regulatory red
lines, the online financial magazine Caixin reported on
Thursday.
According to China's regulatory regime, insurance firms are
required to maintain solvency ratios above 100 percent, or be
subject to penalties on the scope of their business and
financing activities, Caixin said.
In the wake of record lending and credit in the first
quarter, some policymakers and official media have begun
expressing concerns about the risks of China's debt build-up.
On May 9, an editorial in the People's Daily, the official
newspaper of the ruling Communist party, said that China could
suffer from a financial crisis if the government relies too much
on debt to stimulate growth.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)