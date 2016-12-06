(Adds details)
SHANGHAI Dec 6 China's insurance regulator has
suspended Foresea Life from selling "universal life" products
until it addresses problems in managing customer accounts and
information, amid a wider crackdown on risky activity by some
players in the sector.
Foresea Life, a unit of financial conglomerate Baoneng
Group, has been aggressively wresting market share from bigger,
listed peers by offering investors guaranteed-return, higher
yielding products.
It has built up stakes in a number of firms and played a key
role in the takeover battle for China Vanke
, funding a quarter of Baoneng's 25 percent
shareholding in the leading property developer.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said on its
website late on Monday that it had found problems during an
inspection of the firm in May and had asked the company to fix
them.
It said it had decided to suspend Foresea Life with
immediate effect after receiving a report from the company on
Dec. 1 which showed that the firm had failed to make adequate
changes.
"Your firm should conscientiously improve customer service,
strengthen risk monitoring and response to maintain company
stability," the CIRC said in the statement addressed to the
firm.
A Foresea Life executive declined to comment.
The insurance regulator also said it has suspended the
online sales channel for universal life insurance products by
six insurance companies, including Foresea Life and China
Evergrande Group's life insurance unit, due to
problems such as misleading marketing and malignant competition.
The CIRC conducted a targeted investigation into nine
insurance companies from May to August, looking into their
universal life insurance products and requiring some companies
to fix their problematic activity, it said in the statement.
"Universal life" products refer to life insurance policies
combining death benefits and an investment element, and account
for 90 percent of Foresea's premium income.
The company had suspended new business at its "universal
life" unit and had set up a team to respond to the regulator's
requests, the Securities Times newspaper reported.
The insurance unit has recently increased its stakes in a
number of Chinese companies including leading appliances maker
Gree Electric Appliances and medicine firm
Dong-E-E-Jiao
China's top securities regulator on Monday condemned
"barbaric" share acquisitions by some asset managers, leading to
a fall in shares of Gree Electric and China Vanke.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by SHANGHAI
Newsroom and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Sunil Nair)