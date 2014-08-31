By Clare Baldwin and Diana Chan
| HONG KONG, Sept 1
HONG KONG, Sept 1 Your child throws a tantrum
and smashes something? Take out "naughty child insurance".
Similarly, buy cover against your bride becoming pregnant before
the honeymoon, your team being knocked out of the soccer World
Cup, burning your tongue eating hotpot or if smog ruins your
holiday.
more creative in chasing business.
Quirky, maybe, but China's insurers are turning to ever more
creative ways to drum up business in a market where growth has
stalled and penetration rates of around 3 percent, half the
global average, are little changed from a decade ago. Premiums
in China are less than $278 billion a year, way below the $1.3
trillion paid in the United States and below even the UK's $330
billion, according to Munich Re and Swiss Re data.
"It's consumer acquisition, a way to engage new customers,"
said Joseph Ngai, who heads the Greater China financial
institutions practice at McKinsey in Hong Kong. "It's primarily
marketing."
While most of these policies are short-term promotions, they
offer insight into daily concerns in the world's most-populous
nation - such as marriage and children.
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
, the world's second-biggest life insurer by market
value, has offered an "Accidental Pregnancy Before Honeymoon"
policy to cover the cost of having to unexpectedly cancel a
honeymoon. It also offered a payout just to wives in the case of
divorce, and another policy, akin to an investment plan, that
paid out - after a certain period - if a couple stayed together,
local and state media have reported.
Last year, Ping An offered another policy incentivising
couples to marry in the 10 days leading up to this year's Nov.
11 "Singles Day". The policies, which went on sale at midnight
and included 12-month membership to an online matchmaking site,
sold out in 10 minutes, the official China Daily newspaper
reported.
In an emailed response to Reuters for this article, Ping An
Property & Casualty said it seeks to "solve or alleviate real
life problems." While it still sells "innovative" products, it
said it is no longer offering pregnancy, marriage and singles
insurance.
Sino-Life Group Ltd, Sunshine Insurance Group and
Anbang Insurance Group also sold married couples
"concubine-proof", "red rose" and "rich flower" insurance
policies, according to the China Daily and the companies'
websites.
For young children, there's now insurance for recalled
infant milk formula, and for little ones who get
out of hand People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd (PICC)
offers a policy against "mischievous and destructive"
habits. The policy - tagline: "Why not let us pay for the
child's fault?" - costs 44 yuan ($7.16) and provides cover up to
100,000 yuan for 12 months.
Chongqing-based Ancheng sells a similar policy in three
different versions, with parents of the naughtiest children
paying 116 yuan for a 5,000 yuan payout.
Many insurers have latched on to this wave of creative
policy marketing, with Ancheng, Ping An and ZhongAn, backed by
Ping An and internet giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
IPO-BABA.N and Tencent Holdings Ltd, among the more
aggressive.
WORLD CUP "HEARTBREAK"
During the recent soccer World Cup in Brazil, Ancheng and
ZhongAn offered policies allowing Chinese customers to pay for
protection against over-drinking, being attacked by hooligans
and a "Heartbreak" policy for when their favourite team was
eliminated. Uptake wasn't huge, but the policies succeeded in
winning plenty of media coverage.
For the industry's regulators, though, some of these
policies skirt too close to a Chinese love of gambling. In June,
the regulator said it would increase penalties for insurers
selling products with "gambling or gaming" properties.
A policy has to offer "meaningful cover" and not just a
financial bet, said Guanjun Jiang, a China-based Milliman
actuary, adding that a WeChat group with about 100 actuaries and
other professionals criticized the World Cup policies as
"gimmicks" that didn't adhere to the principles of insurance.
ZhongAn confirmed it sold the World Cup over-drinking and
hooligan policies. Ancheng did not respond to requests for
comment.
Other attention-grabbing tactics cover Chinese cultural
events. Ancheng has a policy covering any medical costs
resulting from burns while eating hotpot, a Chinese tradition
involving cooking raw meat and vegetables in a boiling pot of
soup placed at the centre of the table.
Other Ping An and PICC policies - which were quickly shut
down by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission - paid out if
city smog levels topped a certain level for a specified period,
if customers were hospitalized due to smog, or if tourists spent
at least two days in a smoggy city.
And foreign insurers, too, have tried their luck.
During last year's Mid-Autumn Festival, Germany's Allianz
teamed up with Alibaba's Taobao insurance to guarantee
sightings of the full moon, paying out between 50 and 188 yuan -
and in some cases a pack of moon cakes - if bad weather obscured
the view.
(1 US dollar = 6.1423 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)