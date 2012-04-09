SHANGHAI, April 9 China will strengthen
supervision of its insurance industry over the next three to
five years to guarantee the ability of insurers to pay
compensation, the official China Securities Journal reported on
Monday.
New mechanisms will strengthen insurers' capital adequacy
supervision, risk management and information disclosure to
ensure they retain good financial condition and can pay claims
on time, the newspaper said.
While details are still being discussed, the targets were
clearly stated in a document issued recently by the China
Insurance Regulatory Commision, it said.
The document "has made it clear that China will use three to
five years to build up new supervisory mechanisms on insurers'
compensatory capability", the newspaper said.
China has one of the world's fastest-growing major insurance
markets, with its total insurance premiums jumping 10 percent to
1.43 trillion yuan ($227 billion) in 2011 from a year earlier.
But China's insurance supervisory mechanisms are still in a
fledging stage, with the country only gradually abolishing its
cradle-to-grave welfare systems under planned economic reforms
over the past three decades.
($1=6.3 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Carrie Ho; Editing by Paul Tait)