SHANGHAI, June 19 China will let insurers manage offshore yuan funds, a business now limited to fund houses and brokerages, giving a potential booost to the sector as the country pursues broad financial reforms, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission are dicussing plans to expand the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme to include insurers' Hong Kong subsidiaries, the newspaper said, citing unnamed officials.

China launched the RQFII scheme in December, allowing fund houses and brokerages to raise funds from offshore yuan holders to invest in China's capital markets.

The offshore yuan market is growing rapidly as China moves to establish the yuan as a global currency, and the RQFII scheme potentially offers an additional incentive for those overseas to hold the currency.

China's biggest insurers including China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China already operate asset management units in Hong Kong.

China's insurance regulator is mulling a series of measures to reinvigorate the sector, which is suffering from a sluggish stock market and slower premium growth.

The regulator said in May it would allow insurers to invest in a wider range of corporate bonds and relax limits on equity and real estate investment, granting them greater freedom to seek higher returns and play a stronger role in the financial system. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Edmund Klamann)