(Adds industry comment)
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 8 China's decision to
partially relax mergers and acquisition rules in the insurance
industry could see global insurance firms expand their footprint
in the $288 billion market.
Beijing would allow insurers, including Chinese-based units
of foreign insurance firms, to buy stakes in more than one peer
that competes in the same market segment, according to a
statement on the China Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CIRC)
website and dated last Friday.
The old rules prohibit insurers from buying stakes in more
than one peer that competes in the same products.
The move marks another step in the gradual liberalisation of
the country's vast insurance industry in recent years, which had
seen restrictions that made it difficult for foreign insurers to
achieve scale and exploit advantages in underwriting techniques.
"The new rules allow foreign insurers to acquire domestic
Chinese insurers with a nationwide licence, a highly attractive
way of achieving target distribution scale," said Maurice
Williams, Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East,
Turkey and Africa at broker Willis Re.
"There is no doubt this transforms the investment potential
for foreign insurers in China," Williams said.
The change would also allow stronger domestic and foreign
insurers to invest in weaker peers.
"Some insurance players are not in such great shape, and
this allows them to be taken under a warm and cuddly arm and
nursed back to health by another insurer," said Keith Pogson,
managing partner in financial services Asia Pacific at Ernst &
Young.
FOREIGN FILLIP
The changes are expected to help boost the small presence of
foreign insurers, which have long struggled to expand in China.
Indeed, heavy-handed regulations have seen overseas insurance
firms' market share decline to 4.3 percent in 2012 from 8.9
percent in 2005, CIRC data showed.
Europe's Axa and Allianz, and Canada's
Manulife Financial Corp are among the global insurers
operating in the world's second-biggest economy via domestic
joint ventures.
Axa has said it is already in good shape in China after
investing in joint ventures with ICBC and auto
insurer Tian Ping.
"I don't expect us to do much else other than grow the
operations we now control, and grow fast" Axa Chief Executive
Henri de Castries told analysts in February.
Foreign firms are currently prohibited from owning more than
49 percent of a domestic insurer.
China's $288 billion insurance industry is dominated by
domestic companies, such as China Life Insurance Co,
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd.
The sheer size of these top Chinese insurers has made it
hard for new entrants, both domestic and foreign, which found
the strict rules on mergers and acquisitions made expanding
their geographic reach difficult.
"This is a positive move for the opening up of China," said
Linda Sun-Mattison, senior analyst at Bernstein Research.
"Previously insurers couldn't buy into another insurer without
sacrificing what they already have in the country."
Bernstein research said in a recent report that the rapid
growth in China's insurance industry and investment into risky
local infrastructure and housing projects have weakened the
position of smaller insurers in particular.
In October 2012, CIRC broadened the range of markets into
which insurers can invest, increasing their ability to generate
financial returns. But smaller firms lacking scale have
struggled to thrive, losing market share and haemorrhaging cash
flow. The new rules could allow them to be taken over in an
orderly manner, granting foreign and local players equal
opportunity to consolidate their grip in a particular market.
"The new rules are aimed at promoting an optimal structure
for the insurance industry and enhancing competitiveness...," a
CIRC spokesman said in a separate statement on the website.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI, Lawrence
White in HONG KONG, Chris Vellacott in LONDON and Maya Nikolaeva
in PARIS; Editing by Mark Bendeich, Shri Navaratnam and Mark
Potter)