SHANGHAI Oct 24 Chinese insurers with adequate
investment expertise should increase their exposure to overseas
assets to reduce risks from a slowing domestic economy, the
official Securities Times reported on Friday, citing a senior
official.
Chen Wenhui, vice-chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC), told an industry conference on Thursday that
Chinese insurers currently only invested one percent of their
assets overseas, compared with a regulatory ceiling of 15
percent, leaving them with huge room for global asset
allocation, the newspaper said.
However, Chen warned against a rush by all insurers to boost
their offshore assets, saying only well-funded and capable
companies should do so.
Over the next seven years, China's insurance industry would
accumulate about 20 trillion yuan ($3.27 trillion) worth of
premiums that needed to be invested safely, he said.
(1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen
Coates)