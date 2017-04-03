BEIJING, April 3 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
chief Miao Jianmin will run People's Insurance Group
Of China Co Ltd following the exit of its former boss,
who is under investigation for possible corruption, financial
magazine Caixin reported.
Miao will be vice chairman and president, the report said,
replacing Wang Yincheng, who resigned last month following the
news that he was being investigated by the Central Commission
for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), China's top anti-graft body.
He was the highest-ranking executive in the insurance sector
to be investigated in Beijing's war on corruption.
The Communist Party has announced Miao's appointment, but
People's Insurance has not yet made it public, the report said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Judy Hua)