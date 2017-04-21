BANGKOK, April 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When heavy
rains triggered floods in China last year, washing away homes,
causing landslides and flooding farmland, the damage resulted in
overall losses of $20 billion - making it the world's second
costliest disaster in 2016.
Yet with only 2 percent of that insured, according to German
reinsurer Munich Re, many communities and businesses in central
and southern China are still struggling to rebuild without the
help of an insurance payout.
In contrast, when Typhoon Haima made landfall last October
in Guangdong, it triggered a payout within days, thanks to a new
pilot insurance scheme to cover the province against losses of
up to $350 million from tropical storms and excessive rain. The
economic hub is one of China's most important, contributing more
than $1 trillion to the country's gross domestic product.
Between 1995 and 2015, China suffered the largest number of
disasters globally, second only to the United States, with 2.3
billion people affected, according to the United Nations.
China's vulnerability to storms, droughts and other extreme
weather events is expected to rise with climate change.
However, the country remains underinsured against
large-scale natural disasters, putting a strain on public
finance and leaving millions of people at risk of poverty,
analysts said.
The insurance gap was particularly acute during the 2008
Sichuan earthquake, which killed more than 80,000 people and
caused an estimated $125 billion in damages - of which only 0.3
percent was covered by insurance, according to Lloyd's of
London.
"We saw the insurance payout was incredibly low," said Wang
Ming, professor at the Academy of Disaster Reduction and
Emergency Management at Beijing Normal University.
"The local government, academics and the insurance industry
all believe China should have a national policy to develop a
natural disaster insurance scheme," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in a phone interview.
There have been some encouraging signs.
Last year, seven Chinese ministries noted the need for
insurance to protect against climate-related events in their
guidelines for establishing a green financial system to support
environmental protection and clean energy.
Earlier this month, an agreement to establish and promote
earthquake insurance systems was signed by the China Insurance
Regulatory Committee and the China Earthquake Administration.
In the meantime, pioneering insurance projects like that in
Guangdong, and another one in Heilongjiang in northeastern
China, are providing provincial authorities with ways to protect
their people and assets, analysts say.
INSURANCE TO HELP THE POOR
The Guangdong and Heilongjiang programmes are the largest
natural disaster insurance schemes in China, with total coverage
amounting to $680 million, according to Swiss Re, which agreed
to be the sole reinsurer for both.
Both schemes use technology such as satellite data and
rainfall and tropical cyclone wind speed indices to trigger
policy claims.
"Payouts would occur when the index is triggered and
reported. With the traditional mechanism, the actual losses
would need to be verified before claims can be settled," said
Gary Wei, head of Global Partnerships China at Swiss Re.
"This makes the process quicker as it no longer relies on
surveys and lengthy damage assessments," he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation in an email.
Unlike the Guangdong pilot insurance scheme which supports
urban resilience, the programme in Heilongjiang covers poor
farming families in 28 counties for loss of income caused by
flood, excessive rain, drought and low temperatures.
Wei said both programmes are designed for local governments
to be insured, unlike traditional insurance policies which
insure individuals and enterprises.
This is a smart move, said Guo Peiyuan, co-founder of
SynTao, a Chinese consultancy specialising in socially
responsible investment.
"This makes a lot of sense because disaster and catastrophic
insurance is still quite new in China and the people who have
the needs don't have the awareness or the availability to pay,"
he said.
The authorities in Guangdong declined to comment on the
scheme, while those in Heilongjiang said it was too early to
comment on the scheme that was launched last August.
GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION
China's historically low insurance penetration can be traced
back to the bad experiences of customers in the 1990s when the
general insurance market grew rapidly but laws and regulations
were not enacted or enforced, BNU's professor Wang said.
Insurance to protect against natural disasters is an even
newer concept, with most people regarding disaster relief and
recovery as the government's responsibility, he said.
The success of agricultural insurance shows what is
possible.
In 2007, China's central government introduced a national
policy to promote agricultural insurance in a bid to stabilise
crop output and food prices, and stem the tide of people
abandoning farming for higher-paid jobs in cities, BNU's Wang
said.
The pilot covered six provinces but became nationwide within
seven years, he said. By 2012, premiums amounted to 18.6 billion
yuan ($2.97 billion) and 64.6 million hectares were insured,
according to a 2015 paper Wang co-authored.
The involvement of central government and the high subsidies
it paid for the voluntary scheme - up to 80 percent in some
places - helped to ensure their widespread acceptance, he said.
"In many counties, (the participation rate) reached up to
80, 90 percent, which is very good for the market because the
more people buy insurance, the pool is bigger and the risk is
diversified," he said.
The long-term sustainability of heavily-subsidised insurance
schemes is a concern, but government intervention at the
beginning is crucial for success, Wang said.
"China has a strategic plan to develop urbanisation and its
agricultural base, but these zones for development are in high
risk areas," he said. "That's why we need to diversify and
transfer the risks."
(Reporting By Thin Lei Win, Editing by Katie Nguyen.; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)