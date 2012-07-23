SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 23 China's insurance
regulator said on Monday it will permit insurers to outsource
management of their investments to securities brokerages and
fund management companies (FMCs) for the first time.
Under the new rules, which take effect immediately,
insurance companies can use brokerages and FMCs to manage their
bank deposits and invest in equities, bonds and mutual funds on
their behalf, according to the new rules published on the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CIRC) website,
www.circ.gov.cn.
Previously, insurers were required to manage their
investments directly or through asset management companies they
owned.
Most large insurers do not outsource their investment
activities but maintain internal asset management units,
occasionally outsourcing a small portion of their assets.
China's insurance market is dominated by large insurers but
also has numerous smaller players, said Hong Kong-based Credit
Suisse Asian insurance analyst Arjan van Veen.
He said that the new policy may be intended to solve
economy-of-scale problems that small insurers face and
ameliorate their lack of investment experience.
To qualify to take over management of insurers' assets, FMCs
and brokerages must each have at least 10 billion yuan ($1.57
billion) in outstanding assets under management, according to
the rules.
Other unconventional types of asset management companies
must have at least a paid-in capital of 100 million yuan in
addition to meeting the 10 billion yuan minimum.
Chinese insurers have struggled with low investment returns
and asset depreciation.
China Life, the world's biggest insurer by
market value, in April posted its sixth consecutive decline in
quarterly profit. The world's second-biggest insurer, Ping An
, saw its 2011 investment yields fall to 4 percent
from 4.9 percent.
Regulators are moving to improve returns. On Thursday, CIRC
allowed Chinese insurers to invest in hybrid and convertible
bonds and raised the ceiling on insurers' investment in
unsecured bonds to 50 percent of total assets from 20 percent
previously.
In May, the CIRC allowed insurers to buy unsecured corporate
bonds via an underwriters' book-building process.
State media have reported that the CIRC is also considering
allowing insurers to conduct margin trading, short selling and
trading in financial derivatives both abroad and domestically.
The report also indicated regulators are considering a
relaxation of rules governing overseas investment, and
investment in private equity and real estate.
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Additional reporting
by Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)